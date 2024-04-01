'Difficult But Not Impossible': Nitin Gadkari On Eliminating Petrol, Diesel Vehicles From Indian Roads For Greener Future

Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari | X

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has unveiled an audacious plan to propel India into a greener future. In a recent interview with a news agency in New Delhi, Gadkari outlined his vision to slash GST on hybrid vehicles and ultimately eliminate the over 36 crore petrol and diesel vehicles currently dominating the country's roads.

"The proposal to reduce GST on hybrid vehicles to five per cent and to 12 per cent for flex engines has been sent to the Finance ministry which is considering the requisition" stated Gadkari during his interview with a news agency.

Gadkari's vision

Gadkari's determination is palpable as he asserts, "One hundred percent," when questioned about the feasibility of this ambitious goal. He acknowledges the challenges but remains resolute, stating, "It is difficult but not impossible. This is my vision."

According to Gadkari, Indian government spends Rs 16 lakh crore on fuel imports. This money will be used for improving the life of farmers, villages will be prosperous and the youth will get employment.

While a timeline for this monumental transformation remains elusive, Gadkari's unwavering faith in the potential of alternative fuels fuels optimism.

Ending fuel dependency

The minister said he firmly believes the country can end fuel import by promoting the use of biofuels.

According to Gadkari, signs of this transition are already evident, with major auto companies like Bajaj, TVS, and Hero exploring flex engine technology for motorcycles and auto-rickshaws. Moreover, innovations in hydrogen and bio-CNG-powered vehicles signal a paradigm shift in India's transportation landscape.

"Transformative era"

Gadkari's bold vision has garnered praise from environmental activists, who applaud his commitment to green mobility. However, they caution against the reliance on fossil fuel-based electricity to power electric vehicles, advocating for a swift transition to renewable energy sources.

"As Gadkari spearheads India's journey towards a greener economy, the nation stands on the precipice of a transformative era. While challenges loom large, his unwavering determination and strategic initiatives offer a glimmer of hope for a sustainable and prosperous future" said an activist.