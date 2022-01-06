Did you get a message saying your SBI account has been blocked? It's a scam

A viral message is doing the rounds and misleading people that their State Bank of India (SBI) account has been blocked.

The message, which has been widely circulated, urges the SBI bank customers to update their documents via a KYC link.

"Dear customer Your SBI Account has been Blocked Plz Update your Document visit SBI website Click here to Update by Net Banking https://sbikycupdate.online," reads the viral message.

This viral post is fake.

"A message in circulation claiming that your @TheOfficialSBI account has been blocked is #FAKE," tweeted Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact checking arm 'PIB Fact Check'.

"Do not respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details. If you receive any such message, report immediately at report.phishing@sbi.co.in," it added.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 05:32 PM IST