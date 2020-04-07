Did Trump really threaten India with retaliation? Read full transcript

But even as many expressed their outrage, the question remains: Did the US President really threaten India?

Well, not exactly. Or at least, taken in conjunction with the question he was asked, it makes more sense. It must be mentioned that Modi and Trump share a cordial relationship, and on many occasions have referred to each other as friends.

Coming back to the original point, Trump was asked if he was " worried about (a) retaliation to your decision to ban (the) export of medical goods like Indian prime minister Modi's decision to not export hydroxychioroquine to (the) United States and other countries".

And while the US President's response did not touch upon whether he was worried, his response seemed to indicate that India's ban was news to him.

"I didn't hear that that was his decision. I know that he stopped it for other countries. I spoke to him yesterday, we had a very good talk and we will see whether or not that's his ... I would be surprised if he would, you know because India's (sic) does very well with the United States," he began.

He added India had been taking advantage of the US when it came to trade "for many years" and so he (Trump) would be "surprised" if that was Modi's decision.

"He'd have to tell me that," the President added.

"I spoke to him Sunday morning, called him, and I said we appreciate your allowing our supply to come out... if he doesn't allow it to come out that would be okay but, of course, there may be retaliation, why wouldn't there be?" Trump wondered.