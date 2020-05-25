'Did it know reverse swing?': PTI's tweet about spy pigeon from Pak leaves Twitterati in splits

The term 'bird-brained' appeared to gain new depths after news agencies tweeted that a pigeon was "captured" near the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district upon suspicion of being "trained in Pakistan for spying".
News agency PTI baffled many on the internet with their cryptic post about the bird that quoted "officials".
Another post, this time by fellow news agency ANI, clarified the issue somewhat, explaining that locals in the area had captured the pigeon.
"We don't know from where it came. Locals captured it near our fences. We have found a ring in its foot on which some numbers are written. Investigation is underway," the agency quoted Kathua SSP Shailendra Mishra to add.
Netizens are having a field day with this news. Spy pigeon jokes abound, and some have even taken to talking about "pigeon jihad". Many also posted 'exclusive images' of avian spy meetings and interactions.
"Wow, can't outsmart you guys," commented one Twitter user.
"Update - on further interrogation it was found that the highly trained bird was sent to India to conduct #PigeonJihad A few incriminating photos were recovered as well," wrote another.
"Pakistan has taken "kabootar ja ja ja" too seriously," jibed a third.
Take a look at some of the posts:
