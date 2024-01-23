Did Adolf Hitler Give Subhas Chandra Bose The 'Netaji' Title? All You Need To Know

Subhas Chandra Bose, an Indian freedom fighter and hero known for his inspiring slogan "Give me blood and I will give you freedom" marks his birth anniversary on January 23. While some know him as Bose, others fondly remember him as "Netaji," the honorific title given to him in the early 1940s.

Greetings to the people of India on Parakram Diwas. Today on his Jayanti, we honour the life and courage of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His unwavering dedication to our nation's freedom continues to inspire. pic.twitter.com/OZP6cJBgeC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2024

Who conferred the legendary nationalist with the title?

There are several claims suggesting who offered the thoughtful title to him with due respect and admiration. While some texts associate Rabindranath Tagore addressing Bose as Netaji, others believe that it was the Indian officials at the Special Bureau of India giving him the title. The title 'Netaji' was given to Subhas Chandra Bose by German and Indian officials at the Special Bureau of India in Berlin, states a government document penning down his biography.

Meanwhile, several people point out based on their knowledge about history and significant world events that Bose received the title from none other than the authoritarian leader of Germany, Adolf Hitler. On this premise, it was mid-1942 when the two leaders met, and Bose asked for Hitler's assistance in freeing India from the British Raj.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Meeting Hitler In Germany pic.twitter.com/Q62pIH4Zau — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) January 17, 2024

As the history of Indian independence records several protests, marches, and campaigns, some including Bose and his troops, there are reports mentioning the title "Netaji" was bestowed to the inspiring leader by his followers at the Azad Hind Fauj.