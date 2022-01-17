Dharma Sansad case: Cops take U-turn, say religious leader Yati Narsinghanand arrested for hate speech too

New Delhi: The organiser of Haridwar Dharma Sansad Yati Narsinghanand has now been remanded in the Dharam Sansad hate speech case, police officials said. He was arrested two days ago in a different case.

According to a report, Narsinghanand was initially on Saturday for objectionable remarks on women and sent to 14 days judicial custody a day later, on Sunday. But in the remand application, Dharam Sansad hate speech case was also mentioned.

Earlier the police said that the religious leader was arrested for objectionable remarks on women but not for the hate speech.



Yati Narsinghanand is among the people named in the FIRs lodged over hate speeches at the Haridwar "Dharma Sansad" or religious assembly last month.

Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi, who was Waseem Rizvi before he converted, is the only co-accused to be arrested in the case so far. His arrest came nearly a month after the event, only after the Supreme Court intervention.

Clips from the Haridwar event -- held from December 17 to 20 -- were circulated on social media and drew sharp criticism from former military chiefs, retired judges, activists and even international tennis legend Martina Navratilova.

