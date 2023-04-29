Dhankar refers breach of privilege notice against Jairam Ramesh to Rajya Sabha privileges committee | File

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar has referred to the privilege committee a complaint by BJP member Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi against Congress chief whip Jairam Ramesh over his remarks against the chair during the budget session.

The complaint was filed by BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi against Ramesh for making disrespectful comments against the chairman and casting aspersions on his impartiality.

'Chairman should not be the "cheerleader" of the ruling dispension': Jairam

Jairam had allegedly said that the Chairman should not be the "cheerleader" of the ruling dispension and he should also hear the Opposition.

The budget session saw repeated disruptions and failed to transact any significant business following the Opposition uproar over its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue.

An official communication says: "The Rajya Sabha chairman has referred under rule 203 of the Rules of Business in the Council of States, a question of alleged breach of privilege regarding continual and deliberate disrespectful observations against the Chairman, Rajya Sabha and casting aspersions on his impartiality by Jairam Ramesh to the Committee of Privilege for examination, investigation and report."

Another ruling BJP member has also filed a complaint against leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on the similar grounds of disrespect to the chair, but the Chairman bhas not taken any action on it as yet.