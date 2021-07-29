Dhanbad judge death: Supreme Court Bar Association president demands CBI probe in murder case

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president and senior advocate Vikas Singh on Thursday demanded an independent probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of additional district judge, Dhanbad, Uttam Anand. On Wednesday morning, ADJ Uttam Anand was returning home from his morning walk when he was fatally hit by a vehicle.

According to a report, speaking on the matter before the Supreme Court, initially before a bench headed by justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and later before Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, Adv Singh said, “This is an attack on judicial independence. If a judiciary has to remain independent, judges have to be safe. An ADJ cannot be killed in this manner. This matter should be probed by CBI as local police can be complicit.”

CJI Ramana who specially took up the case, assured the SCBA president that he spoke to chief justice Ravi Ranjan of Jharkhand high court, who has said that the matter will be taken up by the high court.

The CJI appreciated the concern shown by the Bar saying, “We are overwhelmed at the initiative shown by SCBA. We appreciate the steps taken but let us not jump into conclusions.”

The Dhanbad police filed a murder case and arrested two persons who were allegedly riding the vehicle, an auto rickshaw, at the time of the incident. The police say the CCTV footage makes it clear the auto hit him deliberately. "Two people - Lakhan Kumar Verma and Rahul Verma - have been arrested and the auto was seized. They have confessed," said Amol Vinukant Homkar, Inspector General.