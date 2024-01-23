Devotees Flock To Ayodhya's Ram Temple For First Darshan Of Ram Lalla After Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Devotees wait to enter the Ram temple, in Ayodhya, Tuesday, January 23, 2024. The doors of the Ram temple opened to the general public on Tuesday, a day after the consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol. | PTI

Ayodhya: The morning sun illuminated a sea of devotees gathered at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, eager to have their first darshan of Ram Lalla after the Pran Pratistha ceremony. The atmosphere resonated with spirituality as devotees flocked to the main gate of Shri Ram Temple, starting as early as 3 am, driven by their fervor to worship and witness the divine presence of Ram Lalla.

Expressing his excitement, a devotee Ramesh Dixit said: "This is a momentous day for all of us. We have been waiting with bated breath for the opportunity to have darshan of Ram Lalla, and today, our prayers have been answered."

Devotees in massive numbers arrive at the entrance of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to offer prayers, in Ayodhya on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony was done yesterday at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. | ANI

Dixit had stayed awake the whole night sitting at Dharam Path. A native of Radauli, 45 km from Ayodhya, was denied entry into the city through roads on Monday morning but managed to enter the city by evening. He, along with three of his friends, roamed around the Ram Path and reached the main gate at around 2 am.

“Initially, I thought there would not be much people at that time. But when I reached the main gate of Ram Janmabhoomi I was aghast to see the multitude of humanity. I just joined them,” he said

The doors of the new Ram Temple swung open, at 7 am welcoming devotees from all walks of life. The consecration of Ram Lalla marked the commencement of darshan for common people on Tuesday January 23.

The eager anticipation was palpable, with a massive congregation gathering since the early hours of the day. Devotees, representing various states, came together to witness this auspicious event.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Heavy rush outside the Ram Temple as devotees throng the temple to offer prayers and have Darshan of Shri Ram Lalla on the first morning after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony pic.twitter.com/gQHInJ5FTz — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

The opening of the temple gates unleashed a surge of enthusiasm among the devotees, leading to a rush and commotion. The administration initially faced challenges in managing the overwhelming crowd.

In response, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) took charge to maintain order and control the situation.

Reflecting on the chaotic yet jubilant scene, Harish Joshi, a native of Uttarkashi in Uttarakahnd said: "The crowd was overwhelming, and everyone wanted to be the first to catch a glimpse of Ram Lalla. It is heartening to see the devotion, but safety is paramount, and I am glad authorities stepped in to manage the situation."

Commissioner Ayodhya, Gaurav Dayal said that by evening over 3 lakh devotees had a darshan of Ram Lalla by evening and this nmber can cross over 4 lakh.

Realising the surging crowd Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath carried out an aerial survey with Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad and DG (law and Order) Prashant Kumar to have first-hand information about the situation. Later Prasad and Kumar were sent to the temple to regulate the crowd.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducts an aerial survey of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as devotees continue to arrive here for the darshan of Ram Lalla. pic.twitter.com/IlhWppFo3g — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

To ensure the safety and comfort of the devotees, the administration has now adopted a strategy of allowing visitors inside in small, manageable groups. This interactive approach aims to provide each devotee with a serene and meaningful experience during their darshan.

As the devotees patiently wait for their turn, the air is filled with a sense of unity and devotion. The Ram Temple, now open to all, becomes a sacred space where the fervent prayers and eager hopes of devotees converge. The journey of darshan for the common people has begun, and each moment is infused with a sense of spiritual fulfillment.