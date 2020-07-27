'Devil quoting scripture': Swamy mocks Chidambaram's take on 'erosion of parliamentary democracy'

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday took a dig at former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram. The latter had accused Governors appointed by the BJP of violating the spirit of the Constitution.
Chidambaram had been talking about the current political crisis in Rajasthan, and alleged that BJP-appointed governors have violated the letter and spirit of the Constitution and have in the process "gravely impaired" parliamentary democracy, its conventions and traditions.
"I sincerely hope that the President will take note of what is happening - the erosion of parliamentary democracy, the erosion of the Constitution, the violation of the Constitution and do what is right in the circumstances," he told a virtual press conference.
This however did not go down well with Swamy who retorted stating that this statement was akin to the Devil quoting scriptures.
"Look who is talking about not breaking the law! The Devil quoting the Scripture!!!" he tweeted.
Incidentally, the Governor has since then given the go ahead for the convening of the Assembly. The particulars of the same however remain unclear at present.
Earlier in the day, Kapil Sibal, Salman Khurshid and Ashwani Kumar had written to Mishra on what they called the constitutional impasse and advised him to go by the government request on the matter.
