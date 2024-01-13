'Destiny Decided Grand Ram Temple To Be Built, Chose Modi For This': LK Advani Heaps Praise On Indian PM

Narendra Modi meets LK Advani |

Destiny had decided that a grand temple of Lord Ram will be built in Ayodhya and chose Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it, said BJP stalwart LK Advani, who will attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, according to the Vishva Hindu Parishad.

The Ayodhya movement was the most decisive and transformative event in his political journey and allowed him to re-discover India and, in the process, re-understand himself, the 96- year-old BJP leader has said referring to the Rath Yatra he took out 33 years ago for the construction of the Ram temple.

In an article 'Ram Mandir Nirman, Ek Divya Swapna Ki Purti' to be published in a special edition of the 76-year-old Hindi magazine 'Rashtra Dharma' on January 16, the BJP veteran also said he is feeling the absence of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ahead of the grand consecration event at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"The Rath Yatra has completed 33 years. When we started the Rath Yatra on the morning of September 25, 1990, we did not know that the faith in Lord Ram with which we were starting this Yatra would take the form of a movement in the country," a person quoted Advani as saying in the article and noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was with him throughout the Rath Yatra.

Lord Ram Chose Modi To Rebuild His Temple: LK Advani

“He was not very famous then. But at that very time Lord Ram had chosen his devotee (Modi) to rebuild his temple,” the person quoted the BJP veteran as saying in his article.

“At that time I felt that destiny had decided that one day a grand temple of Shri Ram would definitely be built in Ayodhya. Well, now it's only a matter of time,” Advani said.

“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi consecrates the (Lord Ram's idol at the) temple, he will represent every citizen of our India. I pray that this temple inspires all Indians to adopt the qualities of Shri Ram,” said the BJP veteran.

“During the Rath Yatra, there were many experiences which influenced my life. Unknown people from remote villages would come to me overwhelmed with emotion after seeing the chariot. They would do 'pranam', chant Lord Ram's name and leave. This was a message that there were many people who dreamt of the Ram temple... With the consecration of the temple on January 22, the suppressed desires of those villagers will also stand fulfilled,” said.