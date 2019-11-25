Designed by Apple in California and Assembled in India; Ravi Shankar Prasad showoff iPhone XR

New Delhi: Apple has begun assembling of iPhone in India, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday.

Prasad said that he has received an Apple iPhone assembled in India and hoped that it will further expand its manufacturing in the country.

"As promised, delighted to receive an iPhone XR, which reads 'Designed by Apple in California and Assembled in India'. I expect further expansion of manufacturing in India by #Apple," Prasad tweeted.