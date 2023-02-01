e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDense fog in North India: 10 trains running late due to low visibility

Dense fog in North India: 10 trains running late due to low visibility

As many as 10 trains were running late today due to foggy conditions in North India.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 09:13 AM IST
article-image
Dense fog in North India: 10 trains running late due to low visibility | Representative image
Follow us on

Delhi: As many as 10 passenger trains are running late in the northern region due to low visibility, informed Railway officials on Wednesday.

Details on trains running late

According to railway officials, Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express, MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Grand Trunk Express, Bhusaval-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, and Visakhapatnam -New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express are running late by 1:00 hours.

Barauni- NewDelhi Clone Special, Madhupur-Anand Vihar Terminal Baba Baidyanath Dham Deoghar Humsafar Express and MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express are running late by 1:30 hours.

Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express and Durg-Hazrat Nizamuddin Humsafar Express are running late by 1:15 hours, 1:15 hours and 2:00 hours respectively.

Read Also
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets death threat, caller arrested
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Budget 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Nirmala Sitharaman and senior officials at Rashtrapati Bhavan to call on...

Budget 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Nirmala Sitharaman and senior officials at Rashtrapati Bhavan to call on...

Dense fog in North India: 10 trains running late due to low visibility

Dense fog in North India: 10 trains running late due to low visibility

US Deputy Secretary of Defence Kathleen Hicks meets NSA Doval, discusses bilateral ties

US Deputy Secretary of Defence Kathleen Hicks meets NSA Doval, discusses bilateral ties

West Bengal: After dead rats, snakes and cockroach in food, Central team inspects mid-day meals

West Bengal: After dead rats, snakes and cockroach in food, Central team inspects mid-day meals

IndiaMART, 4 markets on US Notorious Markets list

IndiaMART, 4 markets on US Notorious Markets list