Dense Fog Engulfs Punjab & Haryana; Met Dept Issues Red Alert In Both States For Next 24 Hours

Chandigarh: Even as a thick blanket of fog continued to engulf most of the parts of Punjab and Haryana, the met department on Wednesday issued a red alert for the two states for the next 24 hours.

Advising people to avoid travel during the morning and evening hours as visibility in some of the districts in two states had dropped to zero meters, the nodal weather agency forecast very dense fog during the next 24 hours and that the inclement weather was likely to continue in the next four to five days.

Fog menace in north India

Meanwhile, in Punjab, very dense fog was reported from Amritsar, Faridkot, Bhatinda, Ludhiana, Tarn Taran, Fatehgarh Sahib, Moga, Sangrur, Jalandhar and Patiala districts.

Meanwhile, there was no major change in the minimum temperature reported in the past 24 hours with Bathinda recording the coldest city with mercury dropping to 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Met Department issues red alert in all major cities across state

The met department also issued a red alert in more than two dozen cities of Haryana, including Karnal, Hisar, Ambala and Sirsa after a thick blanket of fog enveloped the state, badly reducing visibility.

According to reports, while Narnaul recorded the minimum temperature of 6.5 degrees Celsius, Ambala recorded 6.9 degrees Celsius and Hisar, 7 degrees Celsius, the visibility remained very low across the state and air quality was poor in cities of Faridabad, Gurugram and Nuh.