Dense fog engulfs North India, several flights, trains late; read details here

Dense fog in North India, several trains running late; read details here | Photo / AFP

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted the continuation of a dense layer of fog from Punjab and Northwest Rajasthan to East Uttar Pradesh across Haryana.

"INSAT 3D RAPID Satellite imagery shows a continuation of Dense fog layer from Punjab and Northwest Rajasthan to East UP across Haryana. Gray circled cloud patch, over central parts of West UP, is Medium & High clouds associated with middle tropospheric level westerly trough and the fog layer lies below it," IMD tweeted.

"Visibility (meter) recorded at 0530 hrs IST today: Amritsar-25, Bhatinda-0, Ganganagar-25, Ambala-50, Bareilly-25, Bahraich-50, Varanasi-50," IMD added.

"Flights are being diverted or are returning to Delhi due to bad weather in Chandigarh, Varanasi, and Lucknow," stated the advisory issued for flyers by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Wednesday.

Several trains cancelled

Several trains were reported running late by a few hours due to poor visibility induced by fog.

According to CPRO Northern Railway, Mau-Anand Vihar Express is running late by 2:30 hours; Puri-New Delhi Purushottam by 4 hours; Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi by 4 hours; Malda town- Delhi Jn Farakka by 2:30 hours; Other trains running late are, Ghazipur-Anand Vihar by 4:30 hours; Howrah-New Delhi by 3:30 hours; Kamakhya Delhi Express by 3 hours; Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express by 4 hours; Rewa-Anand Vihar Express by 5 hours; Sultanpur-Anand Vihar Express by 3:15; Ayodhya-Delhi Cantt Express by 5 hours; Prayagraj-Meerut City by 3 hours; Banaras-New Delhi Express by 4 hours; Pratapgarh-Delhi Express by 3 hours; Lucknow-New Delhi Mail by 2:30 hours; Muzzafarpur-Anand Vihar Express by 2:30 hours; Varanasi-New Delhi by 2 hours; Katra-New Delhi Express by 1:30 hours.