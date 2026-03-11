'Demolishing Non-Alignment Policy Biggest Mistake By PM Modi': AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal Slams Centre Over LPG Shortage

Former Delhi CM & AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal (L) & PM Modi (R) | X @ArvindKejriwal & File Pic

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday launched a scathing attack against the Centre over the reported shortage of LPG cylinders, questioning the government's stand in the West Asia conflict.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Arvind Kejriwal alleged that India is facing a fuel crisis as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sided with the US and Israel, "demolishing" the non-alignment policy.

He said that India's gas imports from the Strait of Hormuz, controlled by Iran, have reduced significantly.

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal's Statement

He said, "The nation is going through serious trouble as there is a shortage of LPG gas used for cooking and in industries. It is due to cut in 50 per cent production of LPG gas. 60 per cent of the LPG consumed is imported, and 90 per cent of that import comes from the Strait of Hormuz. Our imports have declined by 90 per cent... This is happening because Israel and the US attacked Iran. Iran is only allowing friendly states to pass their ships through the Strait of Hormuz. The biggest mistake by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a conflict where we had no stake, he demolished the non-alignment policy."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kejriwal accused PM Modi of agreeing to President Donald Trump's terms and asked him to tender his resignation.

He said, "He stood by Israel and the US. What was the need to visit Israel and hug Netanyahu before the war began? I am ashamed to say, but it feels like PM Modi has turned President Trump's slave. PM Modi has turned this nation with 140 crore people into a colony of the US. The PM is weak and is being blackmailed. People are angry. Trump said stop buying oil from Russia, PM Modi said 'yes sir', Trump said 18 per cent tariffs on Indian goods and no tariffs on the US, and PM Modi said 'yes sir.' If PM Modi should resign, if he feels that Trump has something against him, that would cause embarrassment."

PM Modi visited Israel and met his counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, on February 25 and 26. On February 28, Israel and the US launched the joint strikes against Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran retaliated by striking against Israel and US assets in West Asia, widening the conflict.

Expressing concern over the shortage of LPG, the AAP leader said, "Restaurants and hotels are suffering an immediate repercussion. Restaurants and hotels cannot store the LPG due to safety concerns, so they get a daily supply. So now if the LPG is cut suddenly, they would not have enough stock for a couple of days. 20 per cent of restaurants and hotels have closed down in Mumbai, and 50 per cent might close in the next two days. Thousands of restaurants might close in Punjab and Delhi-NCR. This is the peak wedding season. In Morbi, which is considered to be the capital of the tile industry, 170 of 650 industries have closed. About one crore people are likely to be unemployed across the nation. The government also hiked the prices of commercial and domestic LPG."

Global energy supply disruptions were triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. In response, the Union government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act to prioritise domestic LPG supply, reserving higher allocations for households, hospitals, and essential services while restricting commercial distribution in several regions.

The government has mandated a new 25-day inter-booking period for domestic LPG refills.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)