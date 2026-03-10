'How Will We Run Our Business?' Mumbai Hotel Owners Struggle With LPG Shortage Amid Middle East Tensions |

Mumbai: Hotel owners in Mumbai on Tuesday said that their business is affected by the current LPG shortage issue, amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia.

A hotel owner in Mumbai, Kamalkar Shenoy, while speaking to IANS, claimed eateries are facing severe gas shortages and said his hotel may be able to operate for only a few more hours. He also alleged that companies are publicly denying any shortage, but that is completely wrong. "This is absolutely true because our hotel will now be able to run only for another 2–4 hours, and we don’t know what will happen after that."

Adding that there is a lot of difficulty regarding gas, he said, "The companies are saying that there is plenty of gas, but that is completely wrong because they have unofficially been instructed to say that there is no shortage..."

Another restaurant owner, Sujit, of Marathi Tadka hotel in Dadar, said restaurants are facing an LPG shortage and it is affecting their business, claiming, "vendors who used to supply us with LPG gas are now saying that it is not available." Expressing concern about how businesses will run, he told ANI, "We are discussing it, but we request the government to come up with some solution…"

The statements from the owners came after the Indian Hotel & Restaurant Association (AHAR), representing several establishments across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, issued an urgent appeal to the Union Government over a looming energy crisis threatening the city’s hospitality sector.

In a formal letter to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, AHAR President Vijay K. Shetty expressed deep concern over potential curtailments of Piped Natural Gas (PNG). The association highlighted that while the industry could manage a minor reduction in supply, any total stoppage would be catastrophic, affecting both businesses and the millions of workers reliant on them.

AHAR reported that around 20 per cent of hotels and restaurants in Mumbai have temporarily closed due to interruptions in commercial LPG supply.

The association further cautioned that, if the gas supply situation does not improve, up to half of the city’s hotels could be forced to shut within the next two days. The ability of restaurants to continue operating will largely depend on the existing gas stocks each establishment holds.

