Delhi's wanted gangster Jyoti Prakash alias Baba arrested from Surat

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested wanted gangster Jyoti Prakash alias Baba, who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest, from Surat in Gujarat, officials said on Friday.

The 31-year-old, a resident of Najafgarh, had been absconding since August 2019 after jumping parole granted by a Haryana court, they said. He was also wanted in a case of MCOC Act registered against him and his 11 gang members, including his younger brother Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, police said.

"The police got a tip off that Jyoti was hiding in Gujarat using fake identities. Thereafter, a police team reached Surat in Gujarat and arrested him while he was trying to move to another city in an Audi Q7 SUV. He was brought to Delhi," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said.

The car was found to be registered in the name of one Dhienbhai Karia, a resident of Junagarh in Gujarat, who is an infamous liquor mafia of the state, the DCP said. Dhirenbhai is presently understood to be lodged in Surat jail, Gujarat and his involvement with the gangsters is being probed, the DCP said.