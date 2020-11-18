Delhi's air quality oscillates between 'poor' and 'moderate' categories

Delhiites woke up to hazy skies on Wednesday as parts of the city continued to report an Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering between the 'moderate' and 'poor' categories.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city reported an overall AQI at 132.

Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 203, while Nehru Nagar and RK Puram reported AQIs of 227 and 217 respectively, all in the 'poor' category. In Lodhi Road, an AQI of 102 (moderate) was recorded, as per the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

"There used to be dense smog and we used to feel irritation in eyes but it got better after the rain. Today it is hazy again. The government needs to come up with a permanent solution," said a local.

This comes days after the city witnessed light showers, giving respite from the hazardous levels of air pollution that came about due to the bursting of firecrackers in Diwali, despite a ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Monday launched the second phase of the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to curb air pollution in the national capital.