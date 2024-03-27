 Delhi's 1st Assembly Session Without Chief Minister Today
Delhi CM has been sent to the ED custody until Thursday, March 28.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 08:54 AM IST
Days after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in connection with a liquor policy scam, the Delhi Assembly will convene on Wednesday. The issues likely to be discussed during the session include Kejriwal's arrest. It is reported that the focus will be on Kejriwal's second order issued from Enforcement Directorate (ED) lock-up, seeking the availability of free medicines and pathological tests at government-run Mohalla clinics.

"Tomorrow is the session of the Delhi Assembly. The Chief Secretary has been ordered to inform the status of free medicines and free tests in hospitals and Mohalla clinics and if there is any deficiency, then come up with a complete plan to correct it. So that I can inform the assembly," Bharadwaj said in a post on X.

He stated that Arvind Kejriwal is of the opinion that despite his arrest, the residents of Delhi should not encounter any difficulties in accessing free tests and medicines in government hospitals and Mohalla clinics.

During today's assembly session, the Health Minister will address inquiries concerning the strategy for providing free tests and medicines. Additionally, he will present the current status of Mohalla clinics and elucidate the reasoning behind the Chief Minister's announcement of this corrective action.

Earlier, on Sunday, Delhi Minister Atishi had shared the initial directives issued by the Chief Minister from within the lock-up.

Atishi had mentioned that Kejriwal had instructed to ensure sufficient water supply to areas experiencing shortages and to address sewer issues.

The Chief Minister was arrested by the ED late on Thursday night in a corruption case related to the now-defunct Delhi liquor policy.

