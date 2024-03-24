Madhya Pradesh: CM Yadav Slams Kejriwal, Emphasises Governance Among People In Barwani

MP Chief Minster Mohan Yadav |

Barwani/Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Sunday, took a swipe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, stating, "In a democracy, governance cannot be conducted from jail." Yadav highlighted the legal issues faced by Kejriwal and demanded his resignation, contrasting it with the approach of his (Yadav) government, which prioritises facing charges transparently.

Making his maiden visit to Barwani after assuming office, CM Yadav started his day by visiting the Goddess Yogmaya temple in the town, followed by interactions with the local populace. Asserting the principle of equality under the law, CM Yadav remarked, "None is above the law. The law of the country is equal for everyone."

He praised the Modi government for exemplifying this principle and reiterated his party's commitment to supporting Modi in the upcoming elections, expressing confidence in exceeding 400 seats. Addressing party workers, CM Yadav urged for unity, targeting Congress and accusing them of spreading confusion. He highlighted the achievements of the Modi government, including the unity seen during the Ram temple construction and the improved situation in Kashmir.

During his visit, Yadav was accorded a warm welcome by BJP workers, including Lok Sabha candidate Gajendra Singh Patel. He is scheduled to visit Bhagoriya Haat in Sendhwa later in the day, emphasising the importance of direct engagement with the public.

Yadav joins Bhagoriya celebrations, hints at plans for state festival | FP Photo

CM Yadav participated in the Bhagoriya celebrations in Sendhwa on Sunday. He reached the venue at 4 pm, where he was warmly welcomed by the tribal community. A group dance with Dhol Mandal added to the festive atmosphere of Bhongariya Haat. Local leaders presented him with a bow and arrow, symbolising tribal heritage.

CM Yadav, dressed in tribal attire and jacket, addressed the tribal community, expressing his inability to make announcements due to the model code of conduct. However, he hinted at declaring Bhagoriya Haat as a state festival in the future, which would be known as the state dance.

CM Yadav extended his wishes to the people of the state on Bhagoriya and Holi. He also revealed post-election plans to bring Narmada water to every village and city through pipelines. Paying tribute to the tribal hero Tantya Mama, CM Yadav praised his valour in defeating the British, highlighting his significant role in history.

CM attends Sant Gajanand Maharaj's Birth Anniversary Celebration

Manawar/Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The birth anniversary celebration of Sant Sri Sri 1008 Gajanand Maharaj, held from March 16 to 24 at Sri Ambika Ashram Balipur Dham near Manawar, concluded with grandeur. On the last day of celebration, CM Yadav graced the occasion with his presence.

During his visit, he even personally made tea at a shop near the bus stand. Upon reaching Balipur Ashram from Manawar, Yadav participated in the birth anniversary rituals, including darshan and anointment of the idol of Sant Shri Shri 1008 Gajanand Maharaj, alongside Sant Yogesh Maharaj and Sant Sudhakar Maharaj.

The programme also saw the participation of actors from the Ramayan serial, including Arun Gohil, Deepika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahiri. Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and many other prominent leaders were also present to seek the blessings of the revered Gurudev.

The nine-day event saw the performance of various religious rituals and yagnas. A grand bhajan evening was organised with the famous singer Geeta Ben.