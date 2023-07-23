Delhi: Yamuna's Water Level Crosses Danger Mark, People Take Shelter In Relief Camps (WATCH)

Yamuna overflowing | (File image)

After days of receding, the water level of the Yamuna River in the National Capital was recorded at 205.81 metres, marginally above the danger mark of 205.33m, on Sunday morning. As per the Central Water Commission, the water level stood at 205.81 at 7 am today, up from 205.7m recorded earlier a few hours ago.

Due to a rise in the water level of the Hindon River in Noida, several houses were submerged in the low-lying areas on Saturday. The police reached the spot on Saturday and issued an alert regarding the situation.

"Water entered some houses in the low-lying areas...as a precautionary measure, people have been evacuated to a safer place. The situation is normal at the moment and we are monitoring the water level and spreading awareness about it," said, Sureshrao Kulkarni, Additional Commissioner of Police.

After July 13, the Yamuna had been receding gradually after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 meters but there have been marginal fluctuations in the water level over the last two-three days.

The water level dropped below the danger mark at 8 pm on July 18 after flowing above the threshold for eight days. The river breached the danger mark at 5 pm on July 10, leading to extensive flooding of the national capital.

Due to the increase in the water level of the river, several places in Delhi grappled with water-logging and flood-like situations. Citing Central Water Commission, Revenue Minister Atishi said in a statement on Saturday said there is a possibility that the Yamuna River may cross the danger level by tomorrow (Sunday) evening.

Atishi also announced that certain parts of Yamuna Khadar might face flooding if the water level rises to 206.7 metres. "However, the government is fully prepared to carry out immediate evacuations in these vulnerable areas," she added.

