Delhi Weather Update: Noida, Faridabad and other regions in NCR hit with intense rains

Delhi, Noida, Faridabad and other regions in NCR was hit with intense rains on Saturday. A sudden change in the weather, along with lightning was experienced in the national capital and surrounding regions.

Mahesh Palawat, Vice President Skymet Weather Services, took to Twitter to inform about the thunder clouds. He said that many areas of Delhi and NCR are experiencing intense rain showers. In another tweet, he said that the thunder clouds are moving to East and will cover Noida and Faridabad.