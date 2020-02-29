Delhi Weather Update: Noida, Faridabad and other regions in NCR hit with intense rains

Delhi, Noida, Faridabad and other regions in NCR was hit with intense rains on Saturday. A sudden change in the weather, along with lightning was experienced in the national capital and surrounding regions.
Mahesh Palawat, Vice President Skymet Weather Services, took to Twitter to inform about the thunder clouds. He said that many areas of Delhi and NCR are experiencing intense rain showers. In another tweet, he said that the thunder clouds are moving to East and will cover Noida and Faridabad.
Many Twitter users including popular singer Daler Mehndi took to the micro-blogging application and shared videos and pictures of the Delhi rains.
Here are some of the tweets:
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)