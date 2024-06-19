Delhi Water Crisis: No End To citizen's Suffering, Long Queues Seen At Tankers Across City; Visuals Surface

Residents of Ashok Nagar carrying a filled water container after collecting water from the Delhi Jal Board water supply tanker amid the water crisis in the city. | ANI

New Delhi: People were seen in queues on Wednesday to fetch water from tankers in various parts of the national capital, as they continue to face a water shortage amid the scorching heat.

Morning visuals showed people from Kusumpur Pahadi in Vasant Vihar in South West Delhi to Geeta Colony in East Delhi and Okhla in South East Delhi standing in queues, holding onto cans and buckets and crowding around water tankers.

#WATCH | Condition of people in several parts of Delhi remain grim as they continue to face a water crisis amid the scorching heat.



Visuals from Okhla area this morning as residents collect water in plastic canisters through water tankers. pic.twitter.com/N9hvYFn1lu — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2024

#WATCH | Water supplied through tankers to Delhi locals in the Geeta Colony area, amid water shortage in the national capital this summer. pic.twitter.com/61lzcGxC65 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2024

Amid soaring temperatures, these scenes have become a daily occurrence in the national capital in many areas since the start of the summer season this year.

Chanakyapuri's Sanjay Camp, Geeta Colony in East Delhi, Patel Nagar, Mehrauli, and Chhatarpur are some of the areas in the national capital that have been affected by the severe water crisis.

A Local Resident Of Okhla Expresses About His Plight

A local resident from Okhla described his plight and said that instead of protesting all the political parties should stand together and find a solution to this issue.

"Every year during May and June, Delhi faces a water crisis. For the last ten years after the Kejriwal government was formed we have been getting water from one way or the other. Haryana is not giving water. Every summer this issue arises. Once the monsoon commences this difficulty will be over. We are getting water from the arrangements done by the Delhi government. BJP has won all 7 seats from Delhi in the Lok Sabha polls. Each party should support each other instead of protesting. Nothing will happen by staging the Matka Phor protest. The MPs should also arrange water in the city," he said.

#WATCH | Water supplied through tankers to Delhi locals in the Geeta Colony area, amid water shortage in the national capital this summer pic.twitter.com/Z26VBujmfp — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2024

Meanwhile, Haryana has conveyed its incapacity to provide additional water supplies to Delhi on humanitarian grounds amidst the current water crisis.

In an effort to address the severe water shortage in the national capital, a high-level delegation of officials from the Delhi Government was convened with the Principal Secretary (Water Resources) of the Haryana Government.

The Delhi Government solicited additional release of water to Delhi from the Haryana government. This meeting took place in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Delhi Water Minister Atishi Stresses On The Urgency Of Coordination

Delhi's Water Minister Atishi, stressed the urgency of coordination to mitigate the current water emergency exacerbated by severe heat waves. The Delhi Water Minister called for immediate support to alleviate the unprecedented suffering of Delhi's citizens, postponing discussions on Yamuna water distribution until the crisis subsides.

Notably, on June 15, Atishi had requested Haryana on humanitarian grounds to give some additional water to Delhi. The Upper Yamuna River Board had advised Delhi and Haryana to hold a bilateral meeting and consider whether Haryana could give some extra water to Delhi.

Delhi Water Minister Atshi's Appeal To The Haryana Govt

Atishi said, "We appeal to the Haryana government on humanitarian grounds that, considering the current situation in Delhi, the Haryana government should give some extra water to Delhi".

#WATCH | Delhi Water Minister Atishi says, "... Water from here is sent to many water treatment plants. No water is being released into the Wazirabad barrage. The water level has gone so low that now the river bed is visible... We can just appeal to the Haryana government to… pic.twitter.com/od1CRD03re — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2024

Expressing disappointment, Delhi's Water Minister articulated the gravity of the situation, stating, "While discussions regarding the equitable distribution of Yamuna water can be deferred until after the severe heat waves, the immediate priority is addressing the current emergency. The unprecedented heat waves have created a dire situation, and we earnestly appeal to Haryana to release water on humanitarian grounds. The people of Delhi are enduring immense suffering due to these extreme conditions, the likes of which we have never experienced before. The well-being of our citizens is at stake, and it is imperative that we receive this crucial support without delay."

War Of Words Between AAP & BJP Over Water Crisis In Delhi

The water crisis has also incited a political storm in the national capital, with both BJP and AAP at loggerheads.

The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of "orchestrating" the shortage in the national capital by trying to block the flow of water into the national capital.

#WATCH | Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva, BJP MP from New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj along with the BJP workers, protested against the Delhi government over water crisis in the national capital. pic.twitter.com/9nGkis3Kxy — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2024

The BJP has been blaming the AAP government for the water crisis saying that it did not take effective action against the tanker mafia who pilfer water. It even held protests in different parts of Delhi against the water crisis.

Congress, which had fought the recent Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the AAP in the national capital, has also held protests in the national capital.