'If Centre Does Not Intervene, Situation Will Not Improve,' Says Minister Atishi On Water Crisis In Delhi

New Delhi: Amid the water crisis in Delhi, Minister Atishi on Sunday said that if the Centre does not intervene in the situation, it will not improve and the BJP should talk to its government in Haryana and get more water for Delhi.

Atishi today wrote a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora urging the deployment of police personnel to protect major pipelines in the national capital.

The letter reads "I am writing to request deployment of police personnel to patrol and protect our major pipelines for the next 15 days to stop miscreants or people with ulterior motives from…

Speaking to ANI, Atishi said, "Yesterday, the main water pipeline of South Delhi, which comes from Sonia Vihar, provides water to the entire South Delhi, there was a leakage in that water pipeline. It seems that some conspiracy is going on and I have also written a letter to the Police Commissioner today in this regard."

Delhi Water Minister Atishi says, "Right now there is a severe heat wave in Delhi and there is also a water crisis. But during all this, it seems that some people are conspiring to make this water shortage worse by breaking the water pipeline. Yesterday, the main water…

"I have also spoken to the Police Commissioner that the main water distribution lines should be provided security by the police. But this is not the time for allegations and counter-allegations, this is not the time for dirty politics. There is a whole life for allegations and counter-allegations. I would request the BJP to talk to its government in Haryana and get more water for Delhi. If the central government does not intervene in this situation, it will not improve," Atishi added.

Atishi, in her letter to the Commissioner, mentioned that the maintenance team worked for six hours to repair the leakage problem, exacerbating the water crisis in South Delhi.

"Our maintenance team worked for six hours continuously and repaired the leakage, but this meant that we had to stop pumping water for 6 hours and 20 MGD of water was not pumped during this time. As a consequence, a further 25 per cent of water shortage will be experienced in South Delhi," the letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner read.

BJP Workers Hold A 'Matka Phod' Protest

Meanwhile, the BJP held a protest against the water crisis in the National Capital. Following the same, BJP MP from West Delhi, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, and other party workers held a 'Matka Phod' (break earthen pots) protest in Delhi's Najafgarh.

Delhi: BJP holds protest against water crisis near Delhi Minister Atishi's office.

Sehrawat also inspected a water pipeline in Dwarka and said the pipes that she inspected are broken and a lot of water is getting wasted while the AAP government is busy blaming other state governments.