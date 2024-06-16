Delhi Water Crisis: Minister Atishi Writes To Police Commissioner Urging Protection For Major Pipelines For Next 15 Days

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Atishi on Sunday wrote a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, urging the deployment of police personnel to protect major pipelines in the national capital.

The letter read, "I am writing to request deployment of police personnel to patrol and protect our major pipelines for the next 15 days to stop miscreants or people with ulterior motives from tampering with water pipelines which have now become Delhi's lifelines. At this juncture, any foul play and sabotage will worsen the already difficult water shortage being faced by the people of Delhi."

The letter further added, "Delhi Jal Board has patrolling teams for our main water distribution network that carries raw water to the Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) and then from our WTPs to our main underground reservoirs in different parts of the city. In addition, we have deployed teams under the supervision of ADMs to support in this work."

Delhi Water Minister Atishi said the ground patrolling team found water supply pipelines were damaged in some places.

"Yesterday, our ground patrolling team reported a major leakage in our South Delhi Rising Mains, the main water pipeline that carries water from Sonia Vihar WTP to South Delhi. This was near the DTL substation in Garhi Medhu. Our patrolling team found that several large 375 mm bolts and one 12-inch bolt had been cut from the pipeline, causing the leakage- The fact that several large bolts had been cut seems to indicate foul play and sabotage," she said in a letter.

कल दिल्ली जल बोर्ड की पेट्रोलिंग टीम को साउथ दिल्ली राइजिंग मेन पाइपलाइन में गढ़ी मेंडू ट्रांसफार्मर के पास बड़ी लीकेज मिली। जाँच पर पता चला कि 375mm के 5 बोल्ट और 12 इंच का एक बोल्ट किसी के द्वारा काटा गया था। ऐसा लग रहा है कि दिल्ली में पानी की परेशानी बढ़ाने के लिए षड्यंत्र हो… pic.twitter.com/qvJATlz7fx — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) June 16, 2024

VIDEO | Delhi Water Crisis: Here’s what Delhi Minister Atishi (@AtishiAAP) said on the alleged conspiracy to disrupt water supply in Delhi by unknown persons.



“In such a situation where we are short of water, there is a conspiracy to break water pipelines, troubling Delhites… pic.twitter.com/EOMqUlXal3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 16, 2024

Atishi further mentioned that the maintenance team worked for six hours to repair the leakage problem, exacerbating the water crisis in South Delhi.

"Our maintenance team worked for six hours continuously and repaired the leakage, but this meant that we had to stop pumping water for 6 hours and 20 MGD of water was not pumped during this time. As a consequence, a further 25 per cent of water shortage will be experienced in South Delhi," the letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner read.

Atishi also requested the Commissioner to deploy personnel to protect the major pipelines for the next 15 days.

