 Delhi: Wanted Criminal Known As 'Nanhe, Kalu And Goga' Arrested After Encounter With Police (Video)
According to Police, Faijan, also known as Nanhe, Kalu and Goga was wanted in a murder case in Loni, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh and was also evading his arrest in other cases.

ANIUpdated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi, May 3: A member of the notorious Gogi gang wanted in multiple cases and who had non-bailable warrants against him was arrested after a brief exchange of fire in the national capital, Delhi Police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Md Faijan (35) and is a resident of Sawda in Delhi has six cases of murder, extortion, robbery, and theft registered against him. According to Police, Faijan, also known as Nanhe, Kalu and Goga was wanted in a murder case in Loni, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh and was also evading his arrest in other cases.

Acting on specific input that the gangster would be coming to meet with his associates near the Japanese Park on his motorcycle, a Special Cell laid a trap and intercepted the gangster.

"At about 02:30 am a mortocycle rider was intercepted near Gate no 3 of Japanese park in Rohini. When he came to know that police has surrounded him, he immediately opened fire on the police party and tried to run from the spot but police in self defence fired and Faijan sustained injuries in his right leg," according to police official.

One sophisticated semi-automatic pistol, three live cartridges and a bike have been recovered from him, the Special Cell said. Faijan has been shifted to the Dr BSA hospital and legal action is being taken against him, police said. Further investigation is under progress, police said.

