Delhi Wall Collapse: Police arrest site contractor, supervisor; third accused absconding

In the incident, five labourers were killed while nine were injured after an under-construction warehouse's boundary wall collapsed on them.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Wall Collapse: Police arrest site contractor, supervisor; third accused absconding | Photo: ANI

The contractor and the supervisor of the construction site where five people were killed in a wall collapse have been arrested, a Delhi Police official said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as contractor Sikander and supervisor Satish. The third accused Shakti Singh is still at large, the official said.

In the incident which took place at Bakoli village, near Chauhan Dharamkanta in the Narela area on Friday afternoon, five labourers were killed and nine others sustained injuries when an under-construction warehouse's boundary wall, which was approximately 100 feet long and 15 feet high, collapsed on them.

The labourers were digging a foundation, just adjacent to the wall, and were buried under the debris.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had expressed grief over the loss of lives.

Police had registered an FIR under Sections 288 (Negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Alipur police station.

