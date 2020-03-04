Delhi Violence Update: Rahul visits 'riot-hit areas', BJP MP demands coronavirus test

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday let a party delegation to visit areas of north Delhi that have recently been hit by violence. Several days of unrest and clashes between those protesting the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and those who support it had left 47 people dead and over 200 injured.

Gandhi who had been out of town at the time of the incidents, appeared to be playing catch-up on March 4 as he visited a private school in the Brijpuri area of the city. He was accompanied by several other Congress leaders, including K C Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K Suresh, Mukul Wasnik, Kumari Selja, Gaurav Gogoi and Randeep Surjewala.