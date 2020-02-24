Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal condemn Delhi violence; urge people to show restraint

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury were some of the leaders who condemned the Delhi violence on Monday.
"The violence today in Delhi is disturbing and must be unequivocally condemned. Peaceful protests are a sign of a healthy democracy, but violence can never be justified. I urge the citizens of Delhi to show restraint, compassion and understanding no matter what the provocation," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
"The entire capital city of Delhi today was full of violence. Violence only and only causes damage to the general public and the country. We all have the responsibility to stop it. Mahatma Gandhi's country is a country of peace. I appeal to all Delhiites for peace and request to Congress workers to make an effort to maintain peace and peace," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.
"The death of the police head constable is very sad. He was also one of us. Please renounce violence. Nobody benefits from this. All problems will be solved by peace," tweeted Arvind Kejriwal.
"I have been in Delhi for three decades. Never felt so scared in my own city. What has happened? Who are the people who are setting fire in Delhi? Very sad and embarrassed today. This is our beloved Delhi. Is the capital of the country. It has to be saved," wrote Manish Sisodia.
"The hate speeches by union ministers, MPs and top ruling party leaders in Delhi inciting hate and violence in a call to arms - “Goli Maaron...” - are responsible for the collapse in law and order that we see today," tweeted Sitaram Yechury.
He added, "As the situation in national capital remains tense, where are the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister? Both are missing. Incompetence or complicity?"
Two people, including a civilian and a head constable, lost their lives as pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups clashed in the national capital on Monday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah called an urgent meeting of top officials of Delhi over the Jaffrabad violence, which started as pro and anti-CAA groups clashed.
Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik is stationed at the police control room and is closely monitoring the situation.
"The violence in some parts of Delhi appears to be orchestrated so that those involved in it get wide publicity as US President Donald Trump is currently visiting India," the sources said.
(With input from Agencies)
