Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal condemn Delhi violence; urge people to show restraint

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury were some of the leaders who condemned the Delhi violence on Monday.

"The violence today in Delhi is disturbing and must be unequivocally condemned. Peaceful protests are a sign of a healthy democracy, but violence can never be justified. I urge the citizens of Delhi to show restraint, compassion and understanding no matter what the provocation," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.