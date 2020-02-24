Delhi violence: 2 dead including a cop as pro and anti-CAA groups clash; Amit Shah calls for urgent meeting

New Delhi: Two people, including a civilian and a head constable, lost their lives as pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups clashed in the national capitalon Monday.
Delhi Police have registered a case against several persons under sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to rioting, criminal conspiracy and unlawful assembly over the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in the city's Malviya Nagar on Sunday.
According to police, as many as 18 people have been named in the FIR. Among those named in the FIR are Indrani, Devika, Sunita, Pooja, Ajra, Mehnuma, Sabana Yasmin, Sabina, Haider, Salaudin, Abid, Salman, Zahid, Munna, Wasim Gauri, Naeem, Waqar, Rahman, and others.
The Joint Police Commissioner (Eastern Range) Alok Kumar informed that police personnel have been stationed at places in Delhi where there is a "potential of disturbance." "Police personnel have been stationed at strategically located areas where there is a potential of disturbance like Jafrabad, Seelampur, Maujpur, Gautampuri, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Mustafabad, Wazirabad, Shiv Vihar," Kumar told the reporters here.
Besides, a total of eight CRPF companies have also been deployed in North-East Delhi area including two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) and one company of women security personnel, according to CRPF Sources.
Meanwhile, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-east district of the national capital after the clash. Delhi Police also asked citizens to maintain peace and harmony in the city.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah called an urgent meeting of top officials of Delhi over the Jaffrabad violence, which started as pro and anti-CAA groups clashed.
Meanwhile, Home Secretary A.K. Bhalla said that the agencies are keeping a close watch on the situation and the necessary arrangements have been done to restore peace in the area.
Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik is stationed at the police control room and is closely monitoring the situation.
"The violence in some parts of Delhi appears to be orchestrated so that those involved in it get wide publicity as US President Donald Trump is currently visiting India," the sources said.
(With input from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)