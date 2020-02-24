Delhi violence: 2 dead including a cop as pro and anti-CAA groups clash; Amit Shah calls for urgent meeting

The Joint Police Commissioner (Eastern Range) Alok Kumar informed that police personnel have been stationed at places in Delhi where there is a "potential of disturbance." "Police personnel have been stationed at strategically located areas where there is a potential of disturbance like Jafrabad, Seelampur, Maujpur, Gautampuri, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Mustafabad, Wazirabad, Shiv Vihar," Kumar told the reporters here.

Besides, a total of eight CRPF companies have also been deployed in North-East Delhi area including two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) and one company of women security personnel, according to CRPF Sources.

Meanwhile, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-east district of the national capital after the clash. Delhi Police also asked citizens to maintain peace and harmony in the city.