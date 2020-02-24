Delhi Metro: Two stations temporarily closed after clashes over CAA

Two metro stations have been temporarily closed after clashes between the anti-CAA and pro-CAA protesters over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Delhi metro closed the entry and exit of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur metro stations on Sunday evening.

After the protests turned violent between the two groups who resorted to pelting stones on each other, police fired tear gas shells on them. This comes soon after BJP leader Kapil Mishra demanded that the police should remove the anti-CAA protesters within three dats.

Demanding a roll back of CAA, scores of people, mostly women, led the protests in Jaffrabad amid tight security. The protests also blocked the roads near metro stations which led to heavy traffic in the area during peak hours since Saturday evening.