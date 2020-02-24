Ahead of Donald Trump visit, CAA groups in Delhi

BJP leader Kapil Mishra, in turn, presided over a parallel gathering close by in support of the amended citizenship law. Later, in the afternoon, a clash erupted between the two groups, constraining the police to fire tear gas shells. Taking to twitter, Mishra said, "We have given a three-day ultimatum to the Delhi Police to get the road cleared."

Reports of stone pelting, which trickled in at dusk, suggested the situation in Maujpur was tense. Maujpur lies close to Jaffrabad where an anti-CAA protest is going on. More troops have been deployed.

The flare-up happened even as the situation appeared to be moving towards resolution at Shaheen Bagh, where a 71-day road block seemed to be easing.