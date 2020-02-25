Delhi Violence: Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma, injured during clashes, regains consciousness and out of danger

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting late Tuesday night with senior Delhi Police officers and top Home Ministry officials on the law and order situation in Delhi.

A head constable was among four people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, turning it into a battlefield on Monday with frenzied protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, and hurling stones.

Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathicharge as clashes broke out between pro and anti CAA groups at Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura. Security personnel conducted flag marches and prohibitory orders were clamped to bring the situation under control. However, sporadic clashes continued late into the night in Maujpur and other areas.

(Inputs from Agencies)