Delhi violence: One police personnel, six civilians killed during CAA protest in North-East Delhi

He is also scheduled to meet Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss the prevailing situation in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he is worried about the prevailing situation in certain parts of the national capital and urged everyone to shun violence.

"Am very worried about prevailing situation in certain parts of Delhi. All of us together should make all efforts to restore peace in our city. I again urge everyone to shun violence. Am meeting all MLAs (of all parties) of affected areas along with senior officials in a while," Kejriwal tweeted.

The Commissioner of Delhi Police also held a meeting at Seelampur DCP Office on Monday night.