Delhi Violence: Police detain CPI workers attempting to burn an effigy of Amit Shah in Hyderabad

The recent spate of violence in Delhi has led to protests against the clashes. With the death toll rising to 34 on Thursday, there are many who have appealed for calm including the Prime Minister and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi.

Some however have gone a step further, holding protests and burning effigies to criticise the violence and government's handling of the situation.

On Wednesday Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi led a peace march in Delhi. AAP leader Sanjay Singh too took to the streets, leading a peace march to promote communal harmony.