Delhi Violence: Police detain CPI workers attempting to burn an effigy of Amit Shah in Hyderabad

The recent spate of violence in Delhi has led to protests against the clashes. With the death toll rising to 34 on Thursday, there are many who have appealed for calm including the Prime Minister and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi.
Some however have gone a step further, holding protests and burning effigies to criticise the violence and government's handling of the situation.
On Wednesday Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi led a peace march in Delhi. AAP leader Sanjay Singh too took to the streets, leading a peace march to promote communal harmony.
And these protests were not limited to the boundaries of the national capital.
On Thursday, Communist Party of India members attempting to burn an effigy of Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad and demanding his resignation over the violence in Delhi were detained by the police.
A video of the incident showed the police attempting to subdue and drag the protesters away.
Opposition leaders including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI general secretary D Raja had earlier on Wednesday sought an appointment with President Ram Nath Kovind over the Delhi issue.
Holding a press conference with Raja, Yechury had claimed that the violence had been sanctioned by the police and that of the "powers that govern them". The two leaders had also questioned Shah's role in dealing with the situation.
"If NSA is supposed to be in charge of Delhi Police, then what is the role of Home Minister? Has the government conceded that Home Minister Amit Shah is incapable of handling Delhi violence," they had asked.
The two parties also held a peaceful protest against the violence in New Delhi on Wednesday.
This incident of effigy-burning however is not an isolated one.
Also on Wednesday, Congress party workers in Amritsar were photographed shouting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and burning an effigy of the Prime Minister.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi too has called for Shah's resignation. On Thursday a delegation of senior Congress leaders met with President Kovind to seek peace and normalcy in the national capital.
(With inputs from agencies)
