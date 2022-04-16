Delhi: Violence during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri, Arvind Kejriwal appeals to maintain peace

Violence broke out in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday as stones were pelted at a procession taken out on Hanuman Jayanti.

Several police personnel were injured in the incident and some vehicles were torched.

"A clash broke out between two communities. But we have deployed adequate forces and senior officers are also at the spot. The situation is being brought under control now," said a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

Heavy security deployed in the Jahangirpuri area after a clash, news agency ANI reported.

"The situation is under control. We are trying to create a peaceful environment by holding talks with peace committees and appeal to everyone to maintain peace," Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police, Law & Order.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana also said the situation is under control and that they have additional force where the incident took place.

"Situation is under control. We've deployed additional force where the incident took place, alongwith this, special deployment is done in sensitive areas all across Delhi. Two policemen were injured, we will take strict action against accused," Asthana told ANI.

Official sources told ANI that Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Commissioner of Police and Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) over the Jahangirpuri incident and asked them to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is the Centre's responsibility to ensure peace is maintained in the national capital. He also appealed to everyone to maintain peace.

''I appeal to everyone to maintain peace as the country can not progress without it. Central govt has the responsibility to maintain peace in the national capital; appeal to people to maintain peace," he said.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 09:12 PM IST