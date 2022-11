Representative image | Photo: Sachin Haralkar

The Vigilance Directorate recommended a probe by a "specialised agency" into alleged irregularities in the construction of classrooms for Delhi government schools, claiming it involved a "scam of Rs 1,300 crore," PTI reported official sources as saying.

