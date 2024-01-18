Delhi: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Meets PM Modi, Gifts Him Bageshwar’s Copper Craft

Uttarakhand’s Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Uttarakhand’s Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji in New Delhi today and sought his guidance on various subjects. During this time, the Chief Minister presented products based on the famous copper craft of Bageshwar to the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister gave detailed information to the Prime Minister about various works being done for grounding of investment during the Global Investors Summit. Along with this, he informed the Hon’ble Prime Minister about the launch of Cooperative Farmer Prosperity Card Scheme (Namo Cooperative Kavach Card).

The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister that “House of Himalayas” is being promoted more effectively as it is an umbrella brand for processing, packaging and branding of local products of the state. The Chief Minister also gave information about Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission, started with the aim of empowering Uttarakhand, development of Haridwar-Rishikesh Ganga Corridor, efforts being made to develop the state as a wedding destination and efforts being done for expansion of air service.

The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister about roads and transport, energy and development of new townships, special works being done in the field of AYUSH, action plans of Uttarakhand State Millet Mission and the benefits being given to the people of the state under the Mukhyamantri Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana.

He gave detailed information regarding starting the work by naming the executing agency for transfer of assets for widening of 4 lanes of Pilibhit-Khatima Highway and making the Public Works Department the executing agency for the work of 2 lane tunnel project in Mussoorie.

The Chief Minister asked the Prime Minister to allocate 400 MW additional power from coal-based plants of the Central Pool to the state, to operate a Jan Shatabdi train service between Tanakpur-Doon, a fast train between Tanakpur and New Delhi and a Dehradun-Haridwar-Ramnagar direct train service.

Along with this, the Prime Minister was requested for regular maintenance of Chinyalisaur airstrip by the Air Force, upgradation of Jolly Grant Airport and permission for development and construction of various hydro power projects.