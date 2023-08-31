Delhi Under Lockdown During G20 Summit? Police Debunk Fake News Going Viral On Social Media

Delhi Police Conduct Mock Drill | Twitter | ANI

Delhi: Preparations are on full swing as Delhi is getting ready to embrace the upcoming G20 Summit. Authorities are under pressure to hold the event successfully in the national capital. There are rumours that Delhi will be under lockdown during the G20 Summit which will be held in the national capital from September 8-10. The fake news that Delhi will be under lockdown as the heads of States of many countries are visiting Delhi during the summit. However, the officials have refuted such claims and said that the national capital will not be under complete lockdown during the G20 Summit that will be hosted by India.

Officials debunk fake news

The officials said that the rumours that are spreading in connection with the lockdown are not true. The authorities informed that there will be no complete lockdown but 'Controlled zone' in the New Delhi district.

Delhi under lockdown is factually incorrect

Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa on lockdown in Delhi over G20 Summit told ANI that "Regarding the G20 summit, rumours are spreading that Delhi will be under lockdown at that time. It is factually not correct. As a number of heads of States are coming and international organisations are joining, that's why we have made a 'Controlled zone' in the New Delhi district. All the commercial establishments have been closed in this area for three days (8-10 Sept). We have been advising people to travel by Delhi Metro. Bonafide residents of the restricted zone will be allowed to move by displaying a valid ID. No restriction on the movement of essential commodities coming through Delhi borders."

Delhi Police urges to not believe in rumours

Delhi Police on its official social media account answered FAQs regarding reaching the Old Delhi Railway Station and also urged the citizens to not believe in rumours. The Delhi Police said "During the #G20Summit, train passengers are requested to use Metro Services to reach Old Delhi Railway Station or they may use the mentioned road routes. Please do not believe in rumours. Follow #G20SummitDelhiFAQs for factual information."

How to reach Old Delhi Railway Station?

Answering a question regarding how to reach Old Delhi Railway Station? The Delhi Police said that "Road journey towards Old Delhi Railway Station from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Road side will be affected on 10.09.2023 from 5 AM to 1 PM.

Please use Metro Service or following routes:

From South & West Delhi:

Ring Road - Ashram Chowk - Sarai Kale Khan - Delhi-Meerut Expressway - Noida Link Road - Pusta Road - Yudhister Setu - ISBT

Kashmere Gate - Lothian Road - Chhatta Rail - S.P. Mukherjee Marg - Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delhi Railway Station.

From North & East Delhi:

Punjabi Bagh Junction - Rohtak Road - Rani Jhansi Flyover - Lothian Road - Chatta Rail - Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delhi Railway Station. #G20SummitDelhiFAQs Stay updated with correct information. Do not believe in rumours."

Elaborating on security arrangements and preparedness for the upcoming G20 summit, Suman Nalwa, PRO, Delhi Police said, "Delhi Police is prepared to stop not just any terrorist threat but also any likely protests. 'Vikrant', our logistics van carrying all equipment to deal with any law and order situation will be deployed. We have equipped PCR vans & logistic vans with chain cutters to deal with protestors. We are fully prepared."

