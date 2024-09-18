Delhi: Two-Storey Building Collapses In Karol Bagh, Several Feared Trapped; Visuals Surface

Images from the site where the collapse took place | ANI

New Delhi: A two-storey building collapsed in the Bapa Nagar area of Karol Bagh on Wednesday morning. Authorities of the Delhi Fire services say some people are feared trapped under the debris.

As soon as they received the information, the officials from the Delhi Fire Services, with a total of 5 fire tenders, rushed to the site. The officials received a call regarding the incident at around 9.11 am today.

Further details awaited.