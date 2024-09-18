 Delhi: Two-Storey Building Collapses In Karol Bagh, Several Feared Trapped; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: Two-Storey Building Collapses In Karol Bagh, Several Feared Trapped; Visuals Surface

Delhi: Two-Storey Building Collapses In Karol Bagh, Several Feared Trapped; Visuals Surface

As soon as the Delhi Fire Services received the information, officials, with a total of five fire tenders, rushed to the site. They received a call about the incident at around 9:11 a.m. today.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
article-image
Images from the site where the collapse took place | ANI

New Delhi: A two-storey building collapsed in the Bapa Nagar area of Karol Bagh on Wednesday morning. Authorities of the Delhi Fire services say some people are feared trapped under the debris.

As soon as they received the information, the officials from the Delhi Fire Services, with a total of 5 fire tenders, rushed to the site. The officials received a call regarding the incident at around 9.11 am today.

Read Also
Delhi: Building Collapse In Mahendru Enclave Of Model Town After Heavy Rains, Several People Feared...
article-image

Further details awaited.

FPJ Shorts
'Delhi Public Troubled By AAP Govt,' Says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Following Atishi's Appointment As New Chief Minister
'Delhi Public Troubled By AAP Govt,' Says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Following Atishi's Appointment As New Chief Minister
Sensex & Nifty Hit Lifehigh; BSE Index Crosses 83,000 Mark
Sensex & Nifty Hit Lifehigh; BSE Index Crosses 83,000 Mark
CTET 2024: CBSE Starts Registration For December Session Exam, Direct Link To Apply, Eligibility & Application Details Here
CTET 2024: CBSE Starts Registration For December Session Exam, Direct Link To Apply, Eligibility & Application Details Here
Singer Charlie Puth Marries Brooke Sansone In Dreamy Montecito Wedding: 'Happiest I've Been In 32 Years' (VIDEO)
Singer Charlie Puth Marries Brooke Sansone In Dreamy Montecito Wedding: 'Happiest I've Been In 32 Years' (VIDEO)
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress Files Police Complaint Against Union Minister Ravneet Bittu, 3 Other NDA Leaders For...

Congress Files Police Complaint Against Union Minister Ravneet Bittu, 3 Other NDA Leaders For...

'Delhi Public Troubled By AAP Govt,' Says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Following Atishi's Appointment...

'Delhi Public Troubled By AAP Govt,' Says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Following Atishi's Appointment...

Delhi: Two-Storey Building Collapses In Karol Bagh, Several Feared Trapped; Visuals Surface

Delhi: Two-Storey Building Collapses In Karol Bagh, Several Feared Trapped; Visuals Surface

New Delhi: 2 Men Drown In Yamuna River During Ganesh Visarjan; Bodies Still Missing; Search...

New Delhi: 2 Men Drown In Yamuna River During Ganesh Visarjan; Bodies Still Missing; Search...

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 11.11 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded Till 9 AM In 1st Phase Of Polling

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 11.11 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded Till 9 AM In 1st Phase Of Polling