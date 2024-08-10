 Delhi: Building Collapse In Mahendru Enclave Of Model Town After Heavy Rains, Several People Feared Trapped; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: Building Collapse In Mahendru Enclave Of Model Town After Heavy Rains, Several People Feared Trapped; VIDEO

Delhi: Building Collapse In Mahendru Enclave Of Model Town After Heavy Rains, Several People Feared Trapped; VIDEO

In the aftermath of heavy rains in the national capital, a building collapsed in the Mahendru Enclave of Model Town on Saturday. According to Delhi Fire Services, some people are feared to be trapped in the building.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 07:43 PM IST
article-image
Delhi: Building Collapse In Mahendru Enclave Of Model Town After Heavy Rains, Several People Feared Trapped; VIDEO | X

New Delhi, August 10: In the aftermath of heavy rains in the national capital, a building collapsed in the Mahendru Enclave of Model Town on Saturday. According to Delhi Fire Services, some people are feared to be trapped in the building.

Eyewitness and neighbour Paras said, "This was an old banquet hall that has collapsed. It fell around 3 o'clock." Paras ran away from the spot after seeing the incident. His child also suffered scratches. Some repair work was going on in the rear part of the building, and news came that some people were buried after the collapse.

FPJ Shorts
'Flat & Digital Chest': Uorfi Javed Sparks In 'LED Display Top' On Mumbai Streets, Netizens React To Viral VIDEO
'Flat & Digital Chest': Uorfi Javed Sparks In 'LED Display Top' On Mumbai Streets, Netizens React To Viral VIDEO
Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Army Personnel Killed, 3 Injured In Fierce Gunfight With Terrorists In Anantnag's Ahlan Gagarmandu Forest; VIDEO
Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Army Personnel Killed, 3 Injured In Fierce Gunfight With Terrorists In Anantnag's Ahlan Gagarmandu Forest; VIDEO
Delhi: Building Collapse In Mahendru Enclave Of Model Town After Heavy Rains, Several People Feared Trapped; VIDEO
Delhi: Building Collapse In Mahendru Enclave Of Model Town After Heavy Rains, Several People Feared Trapped; VIDEO
West Bengal: Nurses Demand Justice After Post-Graduate Trainee Doctor Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances At Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College; VIDEO
West Bengal: Nurses Demand Justice After Post-Graduate Trainee Doctor Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances At Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College; VIDEO

The NDRF team also arrived at the spot. Further details are awaited. Earlier, two people were injured in Dichaon area of Delhi after wall of a MCD school fell on them alongwith an uprooted tree due to heavy rains.

The incident happened on Friday. "Due to heavy rain, an old and big Neem tree got uprooted and fell on the MCD school wall and this uprooted tree along with school wall fell on the riders of two motorcycles, who were under the tree to save themselves from rain," a police official said.

Read Also
Terrifying VIDEO: Building Collapses Into Parvati River After Floods Due To Cloudburst In Himachal's...
article-image

The injured have been identified as Rajesh (25) and Ashok Kumar Yadav (32) and were taken to the Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital by the PCR. Both motorcycles were damaged in the incident. The two injured persons have now been discharged from the hospital, police officials said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Army Personnel Killed, 3 Injured In Fierce Gunfight With Terrorists In Anantnag's...

Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Army Personnel Killed, 3 Injured In Fierce Gunfight With Terrorists In Anantnag's...

Video: Kanwariyas, Dressed In Saffron Clothes, Denied Entry Into Ranchi Mall For Not Wearing Shoes,...

Video: Kanwariyas, Dressed In Saffron Clothes, Denied Entry Into Ranchi Mall For Not Wearing Shoes,...

‘You Made Akhara Your Home A Feat Few Can Match’: PM Modi Lauds Aman Sehrawat After Historic...

‘You Made Akhara Your Home A Feat Few Can Match’: PM Modi Lauds Aman Sehrawat After Historic...

Delhi: Building Collapse In Mahendru Enclave Of Model Town After Heavy Rains, Several People Feared...

Delhi: Building Collapse In Mahendru Enclave Of Model Town After Heavy Rains, Several People Feared...

UP: BSP Chief Mayawati Urges Central Government To Clarify Stance On Reservation & Caste Census

UP: BSP Chief Mayawati Urges Central Government To Clarify Stance On Reservation & Caste Census