Terrifying VIDEO: Building Collapses Into Parvati River After Floods Due To Cloudburst In Himachal's Kullu | X

Kullu: A tragic incident of a cloudburst occurred in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on Wednesday. There are reports of deaths and missing people after the floods caused by the cloudburst. Videos of the massive destruction caused by the flash floods in Kullu and Mandi have surfaced on the internet. Many houses were swept away in the floods in the Beas River. A shocking video is also viral on social media showing a building collapsing in the Manikaran valley of Kullu district and washing away in Parvati River.

The incident occurred today in Manikaran, where the sabzi mandi building collapsed. In the viral video, it can be seen that the shops were closed due to prior warnings of floods following incessant rains. The cloudburst resulted in flash floods in Mandi and Kullu. There are no reports of deaths in this particular incident, but it has instilled fear in the hearts of the people.

The building collapsed on the banks of the Parvati River in Kullu and was swept away in the floods within seconds. The 7-second video has gone viral on social media. The heavy rains and cloudburst have caused havoc in the region, blocking many roads and causing extensive damage.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, "Last night, over 50 people went missing and 2 bodies were recovered in the tragic event of cloudbursts in various parts of the state."

"Teams from NDRF, SDRF, Home Guard, and Fire Services are engaged in relief, search, and rescue operations. Help has also been sought from the army. The local administration is conducting relief and rescue work on a war footing. In this regard, I have spoken on the phone with Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister J.P. Nadda, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. They have assured all possible assistance."

"The cloudbursts have raised the water levels of rivers, creating flood conditions in river and stream areas. I urge all residents of the state to avoid going near rivers and streams."

"In this hour of crisis, the state government stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of the state. I will soon personally visit the affected areas."