Delhi terror module bust: Uncle of arrested ISI-trained terrorist surrenders in Prayagraj

New Delhi: The uncle of one of the six terrorists arrested earlier this week, Osama, has surrendered to police in Prayagraj, according to police sources.

The uncle Hemud Rehman surrendered at Kareli Police Station in Prayagraj on Friday, as per sources in Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police said that Rehman was assisting the Pakistan-organised terror module in transporting Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and was planning to carry out targeted killings and blasts across the country. The Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested Osama and five other terrorists on Tuesday and busted the network.

A team of Delhi Police Special Cell has left for Lucknow on Friday to bring him to Delhi on a transit remand, the sources said.

Meanwhile, all the six terrorists arrested by the Delhi Police on Tuesday have been interrogated. The terror module being managed by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anees Ibrahim.

Two terrorists trained by Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) organised terror module- Osama and Zeeshan- revealed in the interrogation that during their 15 days of training in Pakistan, they were trained to cause bomb blasts using chemicals other than AK47, to make IED and to cause blasts in less time.

They received training to use bombs to cause explosions at railway tracks, bridges and in large gatherings. The training was provided with an aim to set off bombs during the upcoming festival season in different parts of the country similar to the 1993 Mumbai bomb explosions.

Videos of Gujarat riots, Muzaffarnagar riots and North-East Delhi riots were also used in training the terrorists.

The Special Cell of Delhi police had arrested six alleged terrorists, including two having links with Pakistan-based Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) who were trained in Pakistan to plot against India.

After the information was released, an all-India search operation was carried out in places including, Rajasthan, Mumbai, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.

Jaan Mohammad Shaikh (47), Osama (22), Moolchand (47), Zeeshan (28), Mohammad Abu Bakar (23), and Mohammad Amir Javed (28), were the names given by the Delhi police who were working directly with the underworld and the Pakistan-based intelligence service. The arrests were made from various locations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai.

Osama and Qamar are Pakistan-trained terror operatives working under the instructions of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the police said. The police have recovered IED devices, hand grenades, pistols, AK 47s, and other forms of explosive devices upon their arrest.

