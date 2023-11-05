Delhi Signature View Apartments To Be Demolished Like Noida's Twin Towers; Here's What We Know

Delhi: DDA Seeks Consultant Firm For Carrying Out Demolition Of Signature Views Apartments In Mukherjee Nagar |

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has decided to carry out demolition of the deteriorating Signature View Apartments in Mukherjee Nagar. The authority has started the process of hiring a consultant responsible for outlining the method for demolishing the multi-storey complex and managing the removal and recycling of construction and demolition waste.

The consultant's role will include calculating the project's net credit value, obtaining necessary demolition permissions, devising pollution prevention measures and ensuring the safety of nearby structures. DDA has set November 15 as the deadline for submitting proposals from potential consultants.

Targeted Vacating Date And Transitional Arrangements

DDA aims to have the society entirely vacated by November 30, setting this date as the deadline for residents to leave the premises. The complex, consisting of 12 towers, has reached nearly 13 years of age.

Earlier, residents were offered the final agreement, allowing them time until October 15 to sign. Post this deadline, they were given 45 days to vacate the premises. After November 30, DDA will cease all services such as electrical and maintenance in the complex.

New Construction Plans And Compensation For Residents

According to the agreement, DDA plans to construct 168 new flats in addition to the 336 existing ones, offering them for disposal. The authority will pay a facilitation amount for rent, with High-Income Group (HIG) owners receiving Rs 50,000 per month and Middle-Income Group (MIG) owners receiving Rs 38,000 per month.

This payment will continue until the end date of the evacuation. DDA intends to proceed with reconstruction, engaging a reputable contractor to complete the project within three years from the evacuation date.

Consideration Of Controlled Implosion

Structural checks conducted by experts from IIT Delhi in November 2022 revealed that the Signature View Apartments were not suitable for habitation. Hence, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered DDA to 'vacate and dismantle' the towers in January this year. Considering the deteriorated state of the buildings, a controlled implosion might be the safest method for their demolition, as suggested by officials earlier.

Noida's Twin Towers were recently demolished using the controlled implosion technique in order to curb pollution and also help cut cost using traditional methods of demolition.