Delhi Shocker: Videos Show Youth Masturbating Outside Girls' PG Building, DCW Chief Summons Police

Twitter

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has requested that the city police provide an action taken report regarding the reported complaint of sexual harassment by a female resident at a paying guest (PG) facility in Delhi.

The DCW had received the complaint that around midnight of June 12, when the resident of the PG in north Delhi was standing with her female friends on the balcony, a youth outside the facility indulged in sexual acts while staring at them.

In this regard, a notice dated June 19 was sent to Delhi Police seeking an action taken report (ATR) in the matter. However, Delhi Police failed to file a reply.

DCW seeks copy of FIR, details of arrests made

Now, DCW has issued a summons to Delhi Police and has sought an action taken report in the case. It has asked Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR and details of arrests made in the matter.

The panel has also asked Delhi Police to provide reasons for failing to provide an action taken report within the stipulated time. It has asked the SHO of Maurice Nagar to appear before the DCW on June 28 and provide an action taken report on the matter.

how are the criminals so emboldened in Delhi?DCW chief Swati Maliwal called it a “very serious” case.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"How are the criminals so emboldened in Delhi?" asks DCW chief

“Thousands of women and girls live in PGs in Delhi and their safety is extremely crucial. I have also been informed that this man has indulged in obscene actions more than once outside the same PG.

“Why and how are the criminals so emboldened in Delhi? Why no action is taken against them by the police in the first instance? FIR should be filed and this man should be immediately arrested by the police to deter such crimes,” she said.

(With inputs from PTI)