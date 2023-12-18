Delhi Shocker: Man Dragged On Bonnet Of Speeding Minibus In Lajpat Nagar; Video Viral

Man Dragged On Bonnet Of Speeding Minibus In Lajpat Nagar; Video Viral | Twitter

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a video has hit the internet in which a man is dragged on the bonnet of a minibus. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that a man is standing on the front bonnet of the speeding minibus on the highway. The video is said to have been shot in South Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area.

The driver of the bus is seen driving the bus at high speed and the man is hanging on the trunk of the minibus. A major accident could have occurred if the man wold have fallen from the moving bus.

The driver does not slow down the bus even after noticing the man hanging from the front bonnet of the bus. After the white Force Traveller dragged the man for up to 200-300 metres on the DND Flyover, the driver drops the man on the main road and flees the spot.

Reports: @iAtulkrishan1 pic.twitter.com/3P9sfw572w — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) December 18, 2023

The incident is said to have occurred on Sunday (December 17) evening in Lajpat Nagar. The vehicle is said to have been headed towards Ashram.

The driver dropped the man on the road near Ashram and fled the spot. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. However, the reason behind the driver's act is not clear yet.

The incident that came to light could have been fatal for the man who is seen in the video hanging from the bonnet of the speeding minibus. A major accident was averted as the man left the bus and got down safely.