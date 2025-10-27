Delhi Shocker: Delivery Agent Impersonates Army Officer, Befriends 27-Year-Old Doctor & Then Rapes Her; Arrested

Delhi doctor allegedly raped by a delivery agent impersonating Army officer | File Pic (Representative pic)

New Delhi: A shocking incident surfaced from Delhi, where a delivery agent impersonated an army officer and raped a 27-year-old doctor. The accused has been identified as Aarav Malik. He reportedly worked as a delivery agent with Amazon.

Malik was taken into custody by the Delhi Police. The accused befriended the survivor through Instagram and introduced himself as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army, reported News18. The two reportedly started chatting over WhatsApp.

Malik used to send his photos in Army uniform and told her that he was posted in Kashmir, reported the media house. In October this year, he visited the doctor's place in the Masjid Moth area. He allegedly spiked her food and then sexually assaulted her.

The 27-year-old woman filed a complaint against the accused at the Safdarjung Enclave Police Station on October 16. The police immediately swung into action and raided several places where Malik was suspected to have been hiding. During a raid in the Chhatarpur area, the accused was arrested.

A case has been registered against the delivery agent under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter. According to the report, the doctor worked at Safdarjung Hospital.

Medical Student Raped:

In another incident, an 18-year-old medical student accused a 20-year-old man of drugging, raping, and recording obscene videos of her at a hotel. The incident took place on September 9, but it surfaced after the student approached the police with a complaint.

According to a report by India Today, the complainant, a student of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College in Adarsh Nagar and a resident of Jind, Haryana, alleged that the accused, identified as Amanpreet, invited her to a hotel under the pretext of friendship. Once there, he allegedly administered intoxicants and sexually assaulted her.