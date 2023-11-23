Delhi Shocker: 18-Year-Old Youth Choked, Stabbed To Death By Minor For Robbing ₹350 In Welcome Area; VIDEO

18-Year-Old Youth Choked, Stabbed To Death By Minor For Robbing ₹350 In Welcome Area | Twitter

New Delhi, November 22: A 18-year-old youth was first choked into unconsciousness and then fatally stabbed multiple times by a minor in a robbery bid in Delhi, an official said on Wednesday. According to police, on Tuesday at around 11.15 p.m., a young boy was stabbed to death by a 16-year-old boy in Janta Mazdoor Colony in northeast Delhi’s Welcome.

16-Year-Old Stabs Teen Multiple Times, Dances In Brutal Murder On Camera

The frenzied killing, allegedly over ₹ 350, took place in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said.https://t.co/ganhaqK0tr pic.twitter.com/f5awK4BtGu — BBC & Socialistic NEWS RSVK (@Raavivamsi49218) November 23, 2023

The minor was apprehended

“During the probe of the incident, the minor was apprehended and the knife used in the crime has been recovered from his possession,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

#WATCH | Delhi: On an incident of a young boy being stabbed to death in the Welcome area, Joy Tirkey, DCP, North East, says, "...We got information that a boy has been stabbed...The injured was taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead...CCTV footages were checked… pic.twitter.com/zonQz2ijU7 — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

Reason behind murder was robbery

“Reason behind murder was robbery. The accused first choked the victim. When the victim fell unconscious, the accused stabbed him multiple times before robbing him of his money about Rs 350,” said the DCP.

The victim was taken to GTB Hospital

“The victim was taken to GTB Hospital where he was declared as brought dead,” said the DCP. The DCP further said that efforts are being made to identify the victim.

CCTVs in the area are being scanned

“As a part of the probe and to identify the victim, CCTVs in the area are being scanned. The Crime and FSL team visited the spot and collected necessary evidence,” said the DCP, adding that a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at Welcome police station.