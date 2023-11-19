On Camera: Man Stabbed Multiple Times In Full Public View After Argument In Thane’s Mumbra

Screengrab from the video in which a youth was stabbed with a knife by another youth in Thane's Mumbra on November 18 | X

Mumbai: In a brutal attack on a youth in Thane's Mumbra locality, a youth was stabbed and left bleeding on a busy road after a heated argument. The incident was caught on camera as it was recorded by one of the people present at the crime spot. The incident took place on Saturday (November 18) in Thakur Pada area of Mumbra area.

In the video, it can be seen that two people are involved in a confrontation. However, the dispute took a turn for the ugly, as one of the people involved in the argument took a knife and repeatedly attacks the victim.

Dispute over money

The victim has been identified as one Salim Siddiqui. Initial reports indicated that the conflict between the two and the subsequent attack was a result of a money dispute between the two.

The incident took place in front of a paan-bidi or cigarette shop. A man is heard telling the attacker to stop and take the victim to the hospital as the person attacked was bleeding profusely.

Incident on busy road

However, though the incident took place on a busy road, no one came to the rescue of the youth who was attacked when the aggressor stabbed him with a knife randomly and suddenly. However, the victim was in his senses as the injuries were not life-threatening as the cut was on his hand near the elbow.

When the video was shared on social media by a handle complaining about the crime, Thane police responded by saying that the information had been passed to the senior officer at Mumbra Police Station and that an investigation is underway in the case.

Thane City Police statement

"Your information has been reported to Senior Police Inspector, Mumbra Police Station for necessary action," said the Thane Police's official handle on X (formerly Twitter). However, no arrest was made by the police at the time of filing this report.

